Zelenskyy tells the Pope there can be no equivalence between victim and aggressor

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 19:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Holy See have released details of the talks between Pope Francis and the Ukrainian President that took place on 13 May in the Vatican.

Source: European Pravda and President Zelenskyy’s Twitter feed

Details: Zelenskyy said on Telegram (and Twitter) that he thanked the Pope for his "personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians."

"I spoke about tens of thousands of deported Ukrainian children. We must make every effort to bring them home," Zelenskyy said.

The President also asked the Pope to condemn the crimes Russia has committed in Ukraine: "Because there can be no equivalence between the victim and the aggressor."

"I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective mechanism for achieving a just peace. I proposed [that the Vatican] join its implementation," Zelenskyy added.

The Holy See Press Office said Pope Francis and President Zelenskyy spoke about the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine amid the conflict.

"The pope assured of his constant prayers, evidenced by his many public appeals and continuous invocations to the Lord for peace since February last year," the press office said.

The press office added that both leaders agreed that humanitarian efforts to support the people of Ukraine have to continue.

"The pope particularly stressed the urgent need for ‘gestures of humanity’ toward the most fragile people, the innocent victims of the conflict," the press office said. 

Background: European Pravda reported that President Zelenskyy and Pope Francis held a 40-minute conversation in the Vatican and exchanged gifts.

In early May, Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but no details have been disclosed. Neither Ukraine nor Russia have been able to confirm the mission.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly invited the Pope to visit Ukraine, but to no avail. Francis said that he wants to visit, with a peace mission, not only Kyiv but Moscow as well.

Zelenskyy visited Pope Francis in the Vatican on the 444th day of the full-scale war. 

