Ukraine's defence forces advance in 2 directions on Bakhmut outskirts – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 20:41
CURRENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION IN BAKHMUT. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

Ukraine’s defence forces are advancing in two directions on the outskirts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast, and have taken a significant number of Russian soldiers prisoner.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The situation at the epicentre of hostilities on the Bakhmut front is rapidly developing.

Our forces are making gradual advances in two directions on the outskirts of Bakhmut. I will not give any details right now, because active hostilities are still underway. Our forces are defeating the enemy, and have taken many prisoners.

The situation in the city [of Bakhmut] itself is more complicated. Still, thanks to the skilful planning of [Ukrainian] commanders and the courage of our troops, enemy forces have been unable to establish full control over the city."

