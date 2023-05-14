All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 09:47

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, will encourage world leaders to provide more support for Ukraine when he attends international summits next week.

Source: UK Prime Minister's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Sunak will travel to Iceland on 16 May to meet with other European leaders attending the Council of Europe summit.

He will then travel to Tokyo to announce defence and technology cooperation with Japan before meeting with the leaders of the other Group of Seven (G7) countries in Hiroshima.

Advertisement:

At the G7 summit, Sunak will insist on more aid to Ukraine as it prepares for stepped-up military action against Russia, Downing Street says.

Quote: "Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will undertake a packed tour of international engagements this week to drive economic growth and investment in the UK, shore up support for Ukraine and address critical global challenges like illegal migration," Sunak's office said.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 11 May, the UK became the first country to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

On 13 May, Germany announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: