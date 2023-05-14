All Sections
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 09:47

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, will encourage world leaders to provide more support for Ukraine when he attends international summits next week.

Source: UK Prime Minister's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Sunak will travel to Iceland on 16 May to meet with other European leaders attending the Council of Europe summit.

He will then travel to Tokyo to announce defence and technology cooperation with Japan before meeting with the leaders of the other Group of Seven (G7) countries in Hiroshima.

At the G7 summit, Sunak will insist on more aid to Ukraine as it prepares for stepped-up military action against Russia, Downing Street says.

Quote: "Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will undertake a packed tour of international engagements this week to drive economic growth and investment in the UK, shore up support for Ukraine and address critical global challenges like illegal migration," Sunak's office said.

Background:

On 11 May, the UK became the first country to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

On 13 May, Germany announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine.

