No talk of peace without withdrawal of Russian troops – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Sunday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is ready for peace, but Ukraine, quite understandably and justifiably, wants this not to mean any kind of freezing of the war and dictation from Russia. We are talking about an imperialist, aggressive attack on Ukrainian territory, and therefore the peace and security of Europe are under threat."

Details: Scholz has stressed that it is necessary to talk about peace based on the Ukrainian president’s peace proposal.

Quote: "But Russia has to withdraw its troops, because without it, there is nothing to talk about at all."

More details: The Chancellor has assured Ukraine of Germany's continued support. "We will support you for as long as it takes," he said, noting that Germany has so far provided €17 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Background: At the briefing, Zelenskyy said that this year it was time to determine the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He also stated that he believed in the success of the "coalition of fighter jets" during his visits to European capitals.

