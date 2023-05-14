All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No talk of peace without withdrawal of Russian troops – Scholz

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 14:44

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Sunday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is ready for peace, but Ukraine, quite understandably and justifiably, wants this not to mean any kind of freezing of the war and dictation from Russia. We are talking about an imperialist, aggressive attack on Ukrainian territory, and therefore the peace and security of Europe are under threat."

Advertisement:

Details: Scholz has stressed that it is necessary to talk about peace based on the Ukrainian president’s peace proposal. 

Quote: "But Russia has to withdraw its troops, because without it, there is nothing to talk about at all."

More details: The Chancellor has assured Ukraine of Germany's continued support. "We will support you for as long as it takes," he said, noting that Germany has so far provided €17 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Background: At the briefing, Zelenskyy said that this year it was time to determine the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He also stated that he believed in the success of the "coalition of fighter jets" during his visits to European capitals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: