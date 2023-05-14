All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No talk of peace without withdrawal of Russian troops – Scholz

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 14:44

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Sunday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is ready for peace, but Ukraine, quite understandably and justifiably, wants this not to mean any kind of freezing of the war and dictation from Russia. We are talking about an imperialist, aggressive attack on Ukrainian territory, and therefore the peace and security of Europe are under threat."

Details: Scholz has stressed that it is necessary to talk about peace based on the Ukrainian president’s peace proposal. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "But Russia has to withdraw its troops, because without it, there is nothing to talk about at all."

More details: The Chancellor has assured Ukraine of Germany's continued support. "We will support you for as long as it takes," he said, noting that Germany has so far provided €17 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Background: At the briefing, Zelenskyy said that this year it was time to determine the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also stated that he believed in the success of the "coalition of fighter jets" during his visits to European capitals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: