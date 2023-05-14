Zelenskyy in Germany: It is time to determine the end of the war this year

During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this year it is time to determine the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: He said this at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, reports the correspondent of European Pravda.

Quote: "The time for action is now. We all want this war to finally end, but to end in a just and honest peace. Ukraine and the whole of Europe should be free... Now, this year is the time for us to determine the end of this war. This year we can make the defeat of the aggressor irreversible," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Germany for the largest security package since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation in the amount of EUR €2.7 billion euros.

"These are additional air defence systems, missiles for them, new guns, ammunition," Zelenskyy said.

He added that everything in this security package will significantly strengthen the protection of Ukraine from Russian terror.

"Today, in terms of aid, Germany is in second place after the United States. This is very powerful," the president added.

On Sunday 14 May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honours at his chancellery in Berlin.

