All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Doctor "treats" patients by playing bayan in occupied village in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 18:54

The "chief doctor" appointed by the Russians applies "Chinese methods" to patients and "treats" them by playing the bayan in the settlement of Chervona Poliana in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian journalist Inna Zelena posted the video recorded by the patients.

The doctor drew two points on the patient's knees and asked the patient's wife to massage them. At that time, the doctor played a melody on the bayan for the patients.

Advertisement:

"I only hope that he will treat the Russians in the same way," the journalist wrote.

As Inna Zelena told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, this doctor is a former local paramedic, Anatolii Karpov, who had already obtained a Russian passport during the occupation.

"[People] went to him because he could put a drip. And there aren't many other doctors there. Unfortunately, these methods are the only thing people can access because of the occupation," the journalist says.

According to her, Anatolii Karpov had previously promoted "unconventional medicine", namely, he recommended rubbing and sniffing garlic to treat COVID-19.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: