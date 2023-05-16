Doctor "treats" patients by playing bayan in occupied village in Kherson Oblast

The "chief doctor" appointed by the Russians applies "Chinese methods" to patients and "treats" them by playing the bayan in the settlement of Chervona Poliana in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian journalist Inna Zelena posted the video recorded by the patients.

The doctor drew two points on the patient's knees and asked the patient's wife to massage them. At that time, the doctor played a melody on the bayan for the patients.

"I only hope that he will treat the Russians in the same way," the journalist wrote.

As Inna Zelena told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, this doctor is a former local paramedic, Anatolii Karpov, who had already obtained a Russian passport during the occupation.

"[People] went to him because he could put a drip. And there aren't many other doctors there. Unfortunately, these methods are the only thing people can access because of the occupation," the journalist says.

According to her, Anatolii Karpov had previously promoted "unconventional medicine", namely, he recommended rubbing and sniffing garlic to treat COVID-19.

