Russia to persist in targeting Ukraine's energy system, especially next winter – Ukraine's Energy Minister

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 19:45

Ukraine is preparing for the next heating season with the understanding that the aggressor will continue to strike its energy infrastructure, especially with the onset of next winter.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during the meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group on assistance to the energy sector of Ukraine 

During the meeting, Halushchenko informed the participants about the situation in the energy system and about the continuation of the aggressor's attempts to attack Ukrainian strategic targets. According to him, the Russian massive attack with drones and missiles on Wednesday night proved that Ukraine's air defence "works perfectly, and this gives us hope for the future." 

Quote: "At the same time, we understand that Russia will not give up its intentions and will continue to strike at our energy infrastructure, especially with the beginning of the next heating season. That is why we are already preparing for winter, restoring what was attacked, and strengthening the protection of our energy facilities," the minister said.

He emphasised the importance of launching the updated Khmelnytskyi–Rzeszów powerline, which will strengthen energy security thanks to the export and import of electricity, and also talked about the preparations for the next winter.

So, a stock of equipment is currently being formed, which may be needed to restore facilities after further Russian attacks. According to Halushchenko, among the most urgent needs at the moment is equipment that will help Ukraine to distribute generation – namely, mobile gas turbines and gas pistons.

Reminder:

Ukraine plans to increase the capacity of interstate electrical systems to 6 GW by 2030, in particular thanks to the construction of new power lines with Poland and Romania. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

