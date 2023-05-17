Nurse leaking personal data of Ukrainian soldiers to FSB detained in Kherson

A resident who passed on information about the Defence Forces to a representative of the FSB of the Russian Federation was exposed and arrested in the city of Kherson.

Source: The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Kherson Oblast prosecutor's office

Details: According to the investigation, the suspect is a nurse at one of the local hospitals. During the occupation of the oblast centre, the woman was recruited by a staff member of the FSB of the Russian Federation, the SSU press service writes.

After the liberation of Kherson, the woman continued to maintain contact with representatives of the aggressor state. Through the messenger, she sent information about Ukrainian defenders being treated in the medical institution to her Russian "acquaintance" – a representative of the Russian special services.

Information on the deployment, armament and movement of military equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defence forces was leaked as well.

The occupying forces used this information to launch missile and artillery strikes and adjust their shelling.

The mobile phone containing evidence of the nurse’s involvement in illegal activities was seized from her.

The woman was informed of the suspicion of treason committed under martial law. The court chose a preventive measure for her – detention.

