Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall to launch joint venture in July

Ukrainian Ukroboronprom [association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the defence industry of Ukraine - ed.] and the German defence company Rheinmetall signed an agreement on strategic partnership; the joint venture of the companies will begin its work in July.

The purpose of cooperation is to strengthen the defence industry of Ukraine and its national security by creating a joint venture.

Quote: "Thanks to its experience and capabilities, Rheinmetall has everything to be a valuable and powerful partner for Ukraine both in the short and long term. In turn, Ukroboronprom, headed by Yurii Husev, is a very reliable partner for us," said Armin Papperger, Executive Director of the German company.

The basis and first step for cooperation are the maintenance and repair of armoured vehicles supplied to Ukraine.

In the future, the partners plan to jointly produce Rheinmetall products in Ukraine as well as develop promising models of weapons and military equipment on the basis of the newly created joint venture with the participation of Ukrainian and German specialists.

The start of the joint facility is scheduled for mid-July 2023.

Previously: The German arms concern Rheinmetall has entered into an agreement with Ukroboronprom to create a joint venture to repair tanks in Ukraine.

