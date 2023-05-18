Kremlin maintains levels of patriotic hysteria by way of futile attacks on Kyiv – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Serhii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), says that Vladimir Putin's regime is attacking the capital of Ukraine with expensive missiles out of despair and to fuel patriotic hysteria among Russians.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Kyiv remains putin’s maniacal and unattainable goal. Symbolic places of Kyiv are the target of russian missile attacks. The kremlin needs those senseless and super-expensive attacks for russia on the capital to raise the degree of patriotic hysteria inside the country."

Details: According to the Secretary of the NSDC, Russia is developing a process of despair and disappointment with the authorities against the background of the failure of the offensive and failures at the front.

Background: The Russian Federation has launched nine airstrikes on Kyiv since the beginning of May, deploying various weapons. Ukrainian air defence has done a remarkable job intercepting the Russian missiles and drones. On the night of 15–16 May, when Russian forces deployed 18 missiles of different types and a number of Shahed kamikaze drones, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down all Russian targets, including 6 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

