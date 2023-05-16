All Sections
Air defence downs all Russian missiles and drones flying over Ukraine overnight, including 6 Kinzhal missiles

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:33
infographics from Oleschuk's telegram

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types and a number of Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 May, with all Russian targets shot down by the defenders.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram; Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "At around 03:30 on 16 May, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the northern, southern and eastern fronts with various types of air-, sea- and land-based missiles - 18 in total.

Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG-31K aircraft, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M).

All 18 missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Force air defence."

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 15-16 May, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three Orlan-10 and SuperCam operational-tactical drones.

These Russian targets were also all destroyed.

Oleschuk added that the Ukrainian Air Force’s tactical aircraft are continuing to strike the positions of the occupiers. In particular, defenders carried out more than 20 group airstrikes during 15 May and early in the day on 16 May.

Background:

