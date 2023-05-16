All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence downs all Russian missiles and drones flying over Ukraine overnight, including 6 Kinzhal missiles

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:33
Air defence downs all Russian missiles and drones flying over Ukraine overnight, including 6 Kinzhal missiles
infographics from Oleschuk's telegram

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types and a number of Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 May, with all Russian targets shot down by the defenders.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram; Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "At around 03:30 on 16 May, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the northern, southern and eastern fronts with various types of air-, sea- and land-based missiles - 18 in total.

Advertisement:

Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from six MiG-31K aircraft, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M).

All 18 missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Force air defence."

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 15-16 May, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three Orlan-10 and SuperCam operational-tactical drones.

These Russian targets were also all destroyed.

Oleschuk added that the Ukrainian Air Force’s tactical aircraft are continuing to strike the positions of the occupiers. In particular, defenders carried out more than 20 group airstrikes during 15 May and early in the day on 16 May.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: