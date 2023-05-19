All Sections
G7 countries prepare new sanctions against Russia – White House

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 09:20
G7 countries prepare new sanctions against Russia – White House
Joseph Biden in Hiroshima. Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan will announce the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Senior administration official from the White House in an interview with journalists

"All G7 members are preparing to implement new sanctions and export controls. I won’t get into the specifics of what partners are doing but the United States will be rolling out a substantial package of our own," he said.

According to the White House representative, the US will continue to expand export controls to make it even more difficult for Russia to maintain its war machine. This includes significant restrictions on categories of key military goods for the battlefield, and also cutting off some 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving exports from the US by adding them to a trade blacklist.

"Moreover, we will announce upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft," the official said.

These measures will be aimed at stopping the possibility of circumventing restrictive measures. They will target financial intermediaries, Russia’s extractive capabilities and those helping to support the war unleashed by Russia. "This will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia," the official added.

Background: Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the G7 summit would not discuss the issue of a complete ban on exports to Russia, and the main focus would be on the implementation of sanctions and their evasion.

