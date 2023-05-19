Black Sea Grain Initiative: Russia agrees to resume inspecting ships entering ports, but not all

Russia has agreed to resume inbound inspections of ships entering two of the three ports covered by the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As of the morning of 19 May, it became known that Russia had agreed to resume inspections of the incoming fleet at the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, but refused to inspect ships heading to the port of Pivdennyi."

Details: The last vessel to enter the ports was inspected on 6 May. Since 7 May, the movement of new vessels towards the ports has been suspended due to the position of the Russian delegation at the Joint Coordination Centre.

Vaskov has added that there were 62 vessels in the queue for the entrance.

Background: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said that the grain deal had been unblocked and would continue to be in effect until 18 July.

The grain deal does not address any of Russia's demands, and the issues of the ammonia pipeline and the lifting of sanctions against Russian banks, initiated by Russia, are currently being discussed separately.

