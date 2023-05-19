All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Black Sea Grain Initiative: Russia agrees to resume inspecting ships entering ports, but not all

Friday, 19 May 2023, 13:53

Russia has agreed to resume inbound inspections of ships entering two of the three ports covered by the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

Source: Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As of the morning of 19 May, it became known that Russia had agreed to resume inspections of the incoming fleet at the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, but refused to inspect ships heading to the port of Pivdennyi."

Advertisement:

Details: The last vessel to enter the ports was inspected on 6 May. Since 7 May, the movement of new vessels towards the ports has been suspended due to the position of the Russian delegation at the Joint Coordination Centre.

Vaskov has added that there were 62 vessels in the queue for the entrance.

Background: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said that the grain deal had been unblocked and would continue to be in effect until 18 July.

The grain deal does not address any of Russia's demands, and the issues of the ammonia pipeline and the lifting of sanctions against Russian banks, initiated by Russia, are currently being discussed separately.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: