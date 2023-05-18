All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain initiative does not include fulfilment of Russia's demands – Ukraine's ambassador

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 18 May 2023, 17:13

The Black Sea Grain Initiative does not provide for the fulfilment of any needs of Russia, and the questions of the work of an ammonia pipeline and lifting the sanctions against the Russian banks, raised by Russia, are being discussed separately at the moment.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, the Ukrainian ambassador in Türkiye, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The agreement itself does not include the fulfilment of any of Russia’s needs. The agreement only provides for the functioning of the grain corridor from the Ukrainian ports to the international markets.

What Russia is now trying to impose are the issues connected with the ammonia pipeline and lifting the sanctions against banks and organisations that trade grain and fertilisers. These issues are so far only being discussed."

Advertisement:

He added that the UN signed the agreement with Russia and a corresponding memorandum about the facilitation of solving these issues.

"So the discussions about those requirements are ongoing, but the grain initiative must operate separately since the grain corridor agreement was signed in this format," Bodnar stressed.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, reported that the grain agreement was unblocked and would be extended to 18 July.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg, referring to Türkiye’s officials, reported that the grain agreement, which allows Ukraine to export the harvest from its three key ports by the Black Sea, would be extended.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: