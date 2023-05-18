Grain initiative does not include fulfilment of Russia's demands – Ukraine's ambassador

The Black Sea Grain Initiative does not provide for the fulfilment of any needs of Russia, and the questions of the work of an ammonia pipeline and lifting the sanctions against the Russian banks, raised by Russia, are being discussed separately at the moment.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, the Ukrainian ambassador in Türkiye, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The agreement itself does not include the fulfilment of any of Russia’s needs. The agreement only provides for the functioning of the grain corridor from the Ukrainian ports to the international markets.



What Russia is now trying to impose are the issues connected with the ammonia pipeline and lifting the sanctions against banks and organisations that trade grain and fertilisers. These issues are so far only being discussed."

He added that the UN signed the agreement with Russia and a corresponding memorandum about the facilitation of solving these issues.

"So the discussions about those requirements are ongoing, but the grain initiative must operate separately since the grain corridor agreement was signed in this format," Bodnar stressed.

Background:

Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, reported that the grain agreement was unblocked and would be extended to 18 July.

Earlier, Bloomberg, referring to Türkiye’s officials, reported that the grain agreement, which allows Ukraine to export the harvest from its three key ports by the Black Sea, would be extended.

