All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanks Biden for supporting fighter jet coalition

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 19:18

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US leader Joe Biden for his support for the international fighter jet coalition.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "I welcome the historic decision of the United States and President Biden to support [the] international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky," the head of state tweeted.

Details: The president also added that he expects to discuss "the practical implementation of this decision at the G7 summit in Hiroshima", which confirmed his participation in the meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven in Japan.

Advertisement:

According to the media, US President Joe Biden confirmed Washington's participation in the initiative of Ukraine’s allies to train its pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16, at the G7 summit in Japan.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of the international coalition of countries aimed at purchasing F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: