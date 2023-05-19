Zelenskyy thanks Biden for supporting fighter jet coalition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US leader Joe Biden for his support for the international fighter jet coalition.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "I welcome the historic decision of the United States and President Biden to support [the] international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky," the head of state tweeted.

Details: The president also added that he expects to discuss "the practical implementation of this decision at the G7 summit in Hiroshima", which confirmed his participation in the meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven in Japan.

Advertisement:

Вітаю історичне рішення США та @POTUS підтримати міжнародну коаліцію винищувачів. Це суттєво зміцнить нашу армію в небі. Розраховую обговорити практичну реалізацію цього рішення під час саміту #G7 у Хіросімі. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023

According to the media, US President Joe Biden confirmed Washington's participation in the initiative of Ukraine’s allies to train its pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16, at the G7 summit in Japan.

Background:

Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of the international coalition of countries aimed at purchasing F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!