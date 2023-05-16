All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK and Netherlands to lead "fighter jet coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16s

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 22:51
UK and Netherlands to lead fighter jet coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16s
Photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

According to a statement from Downing Street, Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte agreed to "work to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air forces and means, supporting everything from training to the purchase of F-16 fighter jets".

Source: UK PM’s statement shared on Tuesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK prime minister has also stressed that Ukraine should become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance and discussed with his Dutch counterpart the provision of long-term security assistance to Kyiv "to ensure that they [Ukrainians – ed.] can deter future attacks".

Advertisement:

Background: In his Tuesday evening speech, President Zelenskyy also announced that the UK and the Netherlands, as well as France, had joined the so-called coalition of fighter jets. "A good start to the coalition! Thank you all!" Zelenskyy said, without giving any further details.

On 15 May, it became known that the UK had agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and was already working with other countries on the possible provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. 

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the door was "open" for training pilots from Ukraine, without specifying any details.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: