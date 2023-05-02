All Sections
Success of counteroffensive will be hugely significant in terms of further support from partners – Ukrainian Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 May 2023, 12:54
Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, notes that the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be of great importance for the continued ease of [gaining] support from partners.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with the agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Quote: "My partners always say the same thing at all [our] meetings, in telephone calls and at Ramstein: 'We are with you to the end, no matter how long it takes. And we see your victory at the end.' This is important.

Of course, they are all politicians and are backed by parliaments that agree or disagree on certain things. And behind the parliaments are the voters. Therefore, it will be easier for them to advocate for new assistance packages to Ukraine if there are cases of success."

Details: According to the minister, it is natural that the allies "want to invest in success", and it is vital that the weapons and assistance they send produce results.

"So of course, our success will be of great importance for such ease of [gaining] support to continue," Reznikov stressed.

