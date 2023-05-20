Over 80 combat encounters with Russians occur in a day – General Staff

On 19 May, more than 80 combat encounters happened between Ukraine’s Defence Forces and Russian occupiers on five fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 20 May

Quote: "Tonight, Russian terrorists carried out another Shahed drone airstrike on Ukraine. Information regarding the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched six missile and 62 air strikes, and carried out 65 attacks using multiple-launcher rocket systems on the positions of our troops and the settlements. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. In particular, there are killed and injured civilians; a child was killed; private houses, medical facilities and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged as a result of attacks on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the settlements of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Beryslav and Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high because the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The enemy keeps concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka fronts. More than 80 combat encounters occurred on these fronts in a day; the fiercest fighting is currently happening for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka and in the area of Avdiivka, Stepove, and Novomykhailivka."

Details: On the Volyn, and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are also continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Over the course of the past 24 hours, occupiers launched airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Hlyboke, Pletenivka, and Zemlianka in Kharkiv Oblast. They also deployed artillery and mortars to attack Bleshnia and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Malushyne, Shpyl, Volfyne, Oleksiivka, Sadky, Motrytsia, Turya, Slavhorod, Verhnia Pozhnia and Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Hatyshche, Pletenivka. Pokaliane, Budarky, Zemlianky, and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Invaders launched airstrikes on Hryhorivka, Vilshana, and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Petropavlivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations. Occupiers launched airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Novolyubivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast. Studenok in Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ivanivske and Bila Hora. Invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Biha Hora, Dyliivka, Druzhba, and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske but had no success. During the day, occupiers carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka. Novokalynove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces units repelled more than 20 Russian assaults near Marinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces undertook more than 10 unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novomykhailivka on the Shakhtarsk front; they also conducted airstrikes on Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva. Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Zalota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka came under Russian fire.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Invaders conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Kizomys. They also shelled the settlements near the contact line, including Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Kizomys, and the city of Kherson.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and eight airstrikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine’s defences downed three Kalibr cruise missiles, 18 Iranian strike Shahed UAVs, four barrage Lancet ammunition and 10 Russian reconnaissance drones of different types.

Apart from that, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one command post, seven areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, two artillery units in firing position, six electronic warfare stations, an ammunition storage point, and radar station S-300.

