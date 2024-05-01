Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attacked oil refineries in Ryazan and Voronezh Oblast – source in SSU

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has been attacked by drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on the night of 30 April – 1 May. DIU was also behind the overnight attack on the oil refinery in Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "A military target in Ryazan has been hit. There is significant damage, it was bright."

Details: The source said information about the consequences of the attack on the oil refinery in Russia's Voronezh Oblast is being gathered.

DIU typically neither confirms nor denies reconnaissance operations officially. However, they emphasise that oil refineries, which sustain the Russian military-industrial complex, are considered the legitimate military targets of Ukraine that has been facing Russian armed aggression for 11 years.

For reference: The Ryazan oil refinery is run by Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company.

Background: The Russian authorities reported that drones attacked Ryazan and Voronezh oblasts of Russia on the night of 30 April – 1 May. A fire broke out at the Ryazan oil refinery.



