Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Metropolitan Luka of Moscow-linked church – Ukrainska Pravda source in SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is carrying out searches at the home of Metropolitan Luka (born Andrii Kovalenko) of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Details: The investigative actions are taking place in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 1 May.

The SSU has promised to provide details later.

For reference: Chesno, a Ukrainian movement focusing on advancing political transparency, reported that Metropolitan Luka was involved in spreading pro-Russian propaganda and justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

In 2023, Kovalenko claimed that the scale of persecution of the Church in the Soviet Union under Stalin and Khrushchev was negligible compared to what is happening now in Ukraine.

In 2022, he claimed that Ukrainians deserved to be bombed by the Russians because they "tolerated gay Pride parades in Kyiv".

