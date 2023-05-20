All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mine clearance and tracking down criminals: four-legged "guardsmen" decorated for their dedicated service

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 13:09

Animals, as well as people, do defend the country in times of war. The four service dogs, Dzhuki, Irbis, Antei and Odin, have been decorated with medals for their loyal service.

Source: They belong to the Eastern Operational and Territorial Unit, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported

Quote: "In the challenging times of war, when the nation's security is threatened, every resource and effort becomes extremely important. The National Guard’s cynology experts and their four-legged assistants are one of the most effective means of maintaining security," the National Guard said.

Details: Dogs perform such important tasks as finding illegal items and people, helping with mine clearance and detecting criminals.

Advertisement:
 
Service dogs. Photo: National Guard of Ukraine
  • The four dogs found the following items:
  • over 35 grenades;
  • about 2,000 rounds of ammunition;
  • 2 kg of TNT;
  • a PM pistol with ammunition;
  • AK assault rifle;
  • Six high-explosive grenade launcher charges.

Kharkiv service dogs were evacuated due to a full-scale invasion. Russian forces dropped four aircraft bombs on the military unit in early March 2022, where the dogs were trained.

 
"Hugs" with animals

Quote: "It was a shock for our dogs. For safety reasons, we evacuated the dogs to Ukraine’s west," says cynology expert Anatolii.

Details: The cynology experts spent more than a year separated from their four-legged companions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Awarding of service dogs

"They definitely recognised us – you should have seen their tails wagging!" says cynology expert Serhii.

 
Training of the National Guard dogs

German shepherd Kira and National Guard cynology experts were also decorated with a departmental decoration, the medal "For Meritorious Service'' of the III Class, in Odesa Oblast.

Background: In December 2022, another four-legged National Guard dog, Nika, was decorated with a medal for helping to find a child.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: