Russian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 20:08
KHARKIV PROSECUTORS DOCUMENTING THE EFFECTS OF THE RUSSIAN DRONE ATTACK. PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

On Saturday, 20 May, Russian forces deployed a Lancet attack drone to attack the city of Kharkiv, striking an infrastructure facility in Slobidskyi district. Two men were injured in the Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kharkiv around 14:30 on 20 May. Preliminary reports suggest this was a Lancet drone.

The drone hit an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district.

 

Prosecutors and investigators from Police Department No. 2, which is part of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1, which in turn is part of Ukraine’s National Police, documented the effects of the Russian attack and opened a pretrial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Meanwhile, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the city of Kupiansk was also shelled and two civilians were injured. A 44-year-old man was hospitalised, and a 61-year-old was treated at the site of the attack.

Dry grass, construction waste and recyclables caught fire in the shelling; the fire spread over an area of 800 square metres.

The premises of a firm caught fire; the fire has since been extinguished.

 
 

A 43-year-old man stepped on a Peliustka mine in the yard of his house in the village of Ruski Tyshky. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

