All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia blocks fleets with Ukrainian grain from accessing largest port within Grain Initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 21 May 2023, 13:22

The Ukrainian Ministry of Communities and Territories Development states that Russia has been blocking incoming fleets from accessing the Pivdennyi seaport for almost a month now. 

Source: This was reported by the press service of the Ministry on Facebook

Details: The Ministry reports that although the Black Sea Grain Initiative has resumed its operations, Russia has been blocking incoming fleets from accessing the Pivdennyi seaport, the deepest port in the region, for almost a month now. At the moment, the Pivdennyi seaport has effectively ceased functioning due to lack of fleet. 

Advertisement:

Russia ceaselessly refused to inspect and register vessels unilaterally for the Port of Pivdennyi, providing no reasons for their decision. For example, on Friday, 19 May, three vessels bound for the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk underwent inspections.

Quote: "On Saturday, May 20th, the Russian delegation to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) agreed to conduct six inspections of incoming fleets at the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, but conducted only 2. Yet again, Russia removed all ships declared for the Pivdennyi port from both the registration list and the inspection plan," the message states.

The same thing occurred on Sunday 21 May, when the Russian delegation agreed to conduct only 4 inspections – but again, without vessels going to the Port of Pivdennyi.

"The aggressor country has been pursuing such a destructive policy since April 29, 2023, for almost a month. Currently, in the Port of Yuzhny (Russian for Pivdennyi, i.e. Southern – ed)., over 1.5 million tonnes of agricultural products for ten countries are supposed to be loaded onto 26 vessels, which are still waiting in the territorial waters of Türkiye."

The Ukrainian side appealed to the partners in the agreement to resolve this issue, since the non-admission of ships to the Pivdennyi port is evidence that the grain agreement is not working on the terms signed by all parties.

Earlier: 

Russia agreed to resume inbound inspections of ships entering two of the three ports covered by the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been unblocked and will continue to operate until 18 July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: