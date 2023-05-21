All Sections
Zelenskyy says he did not meet with Lula at G7 summit in Hiroshima

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 14:50
Zelenskyy says he did not meet with Lula at G7 summit in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he never had a chance to meet with his Brazilian counterpart Inácio Lula da Silva at the G7 Summit in Japan. 

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference

Quote: "I met with almost all the leaders, but everyone has their own schedules, because of this we could not meet with the Brazilian president."

Details: When asked by the journalist whether Zelenskyy was disappointed that he had not met with his Brazilian counterpart, he replied: "I think this disappoints him", smiling.

