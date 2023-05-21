All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia ought to transfer Zaporizhzhia NPP under full control of Ukraine and IAEA

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 21 May 2023, 16:17

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia should abandon the radiation and nuclear blackmail of the world and transfer the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is occupied by its forces, under the full control of Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Source: The President of Ukraine said this at a press conference in Hiroshima.

Quote: "I am here in Hiroshima in order for the world to hear the Ukrainian call for unification. Russia trampled all that is civilised. For more than a year, it continues the occupation of our largest nuclear power plant in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

The President also added that the Russian Federation behaves like a terrorist state that shoots tanks in the station’s buildings, and makes a nuclear power plant a training ground for storing weapons and shells. In addition, the Russian Federation is hiding behind a nuclear power plant to shell cities with missile artillery.

"If you ignore this level of evil and stupidity, the world will inevitably turn into ruins... Ukraine has proposed a formula for peace, with one of its points being radiation and nuclear safety. Russia must abandon the radiation and nuclear blackmail of the world, and transfer the nuclear power plant, which it is currently occupying, under the full control of Ukraine and the IAEA," President concluded.

Previously: 

The number of armed invaders on the territory of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has increased significantly: now there are more than 2,500 Russian servicemen on the station.

