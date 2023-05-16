All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of Russian occupiers at ZNPP increases significantly

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 May 2023, 19:23
Number of Russian occupiers at ZNPP increases significantly
SOURCE: TELEGRAM OF ENERGOATOM

The number of armed occupiers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has increased significantly: now there are more than 2,500 Russian military personnel.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, there are already more occupiers than plant staff.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The occupiers completely turned the largest nuclear plant in Europe into their fortified military base."

More details: The company also says that the occupiers return to the city again after the so-called vacations, during which not only representatives of the occupation authorities but also documentation and equipment were taken from Enerhodar to the direction of the Sea of Azov.

The key services of the invading "regime" resumed their "work". Russian bank branches and local "administration" are operating again. Only gas stations that simply do not have any fuel are closed. But even when there is some fuel, it is almost impossible to leave the city.

The number of military patrols also increased in Enerhodar.

Background:

  • At the beginning of May, it was reported that Russian invaders were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to the cities of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.
  • The occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant make the rules of work and stay at the plant for the staff stricter every day. At the moment, the employees are not even allowed to talk to each other.
  • Reportedly, nearly 2,500 members of staff currently remain at the ZNPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: