Number of Russian occupiers at ZNPP increases significantly

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 May 2023, 19:23
SOURCE: TELEGRAM OF ENERGOATOM

The number of armed occupiers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has increased significantly: now there are more than 2,500 Russian military personnel.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, there are already more occupiers than plant staff.

Quote: "The occupiers completely turned the largest nuclear plant in Europe into their fortified military base."

More details: The company also says that the occupiers return to the city again after the so-called vacations, during which not only representatives of the occupation authorities but also documentation and equipment were taken from Enerhodar to the direction of the Sea of Azov.

The key services of the invading "regime" resumed their "work". Russian bank branches and local "administration" are operating again. Only gas stations that simply do not have any fuel are closed. But even when there is some fuel, it is almost impossible to leave the city.

The number of military patrols also increased in Enerhodar.

Background:

  • At the beginning of May, it was reported that Russian invaders were taking the residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to the cities of Berdiansk and Prymorsk.
  • The occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant make the rules of work and stay at the plant for the staff stricter every day. At the moment, the employees are not even allowed to talk to each other.
  • Reportedly, nearly 2,500 members of staff currently remain at the ZNPP.

