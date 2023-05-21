All Sections
Russian Investigative Committee indicts International Criminal Court prosecutor and judge in absentia

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 20:06

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has indicted in absentia and put on the wanted list the prosecutor and judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who had issued the arrest warrant for the Russian President and the Presidential Child Rights  Representative.

Source: Interfax Russia

Details: "At present, the investigation has collected sufficient evidence to indict in absentia the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Khan Karim Asad Ahmad and the Judge of the International Criminal Court Rosario Salvatore Aitala," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The investigation classified the prosecutor's actions under Art. 299.2, Art. 30.1, and Art. 360.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: holding a person known to be innocent criminally responsible; unlawfully accusing a person of committing a serious crime; and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.

The judge's actions were classified under Art. 301.2, Art. 30.1, and Art. 360.2 of the Criminal Code: knowingly unlawful detention; unlawfully accusing a person of committing a serious crime; and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.

Conviction under these articles is punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 years.

"The defendants have also been put on the wanted list in accordance with the investigator’s decision. The investigation of the criminal case, in particular in relation to other defendants, is ongoing," the Investigative Committee said.

Background

  • On Friday, 19 May, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an arrest warrant for ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.
  • The Assembly of States Parties, the ICC management oversight and legislative body composed of representatives of the States which have ratified or acceded to the Rome Statute, has expressed deep concern over the Russian Federation issuing an arrest warrant for ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

