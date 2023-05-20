All Sections
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT. PHOTO: ICC

The Assembly of States Parties, the management oversight and legislative body of the International Criminal Court (ICC) composed of representatives of the States which have ratified or acceded to the Rome Statute, has expressed deep concern over the Russian Federation issuing an arrest warrant for ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Source: Statement by the Assembly of States Parties

Details: The Presidency of the Assembly said in the statement that it "regrets these acts of intimidation and unacceptable attempts to undermine the mandate of the International Criminal Court to investigate, sanction and prevent the commission of the gravest international crimes."

"Safeguarding the Court's integrity, including its judicial and prosecutorial independence, is fundamental to the successful discharge of its mandate. We reiterate our full confidence in the ICC as an independent and impartial court of law," the statement continues.

It further urges all states to respect the ICC’s judicial independence and "stand united against impunity."

Background: On 19 May, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an arrest warrant for ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. Putin can now be arrested in any of the countries that are party to the Rome Statute.

Three days after Putin’s arrest warrant was issued, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the articles on "bringing a person known to be innocent to criminal responsibility" and "preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection with the aim of complicating international relations".

