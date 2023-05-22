All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech President calls for defeating Russia

European PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 09:56

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, urged not to abandon efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Pavel, during an action in memory of victims of Nazi persecution at the National Cemetery in Terezín, as European Pravda reports, referring to iDNES

Quote: "At this stage, I would like to urge that we do not abandon our joint efforts aimed at defeating Russia in Ukraine and thus refuse to violate the rules of the international order, which we are witnessing. We must be motivated. We should be motivated by the same historical experience that we are talking about today. It is right that we remember it and put it in the context of today's situation; that is the only way we can avoid repeating the mistakes of the past," Pavel said.

Earlier, Petr Pavel said that Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive has a good chance of becoming successful but could lead to heavy losses if Russia makes good use of its prepared defence.

Advertisement:

He also expressed the opinion that the West should prepare for the fact that there will be no complete victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: