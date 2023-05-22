All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General reacts to another blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 22 May 2023, 11:03

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commenting on the fact that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply for the seventh time during the occupation, said that the nuclear safety situation at the station is "extremely vulnerable".

Source: Grossi on Twitter.

Quote: "Ukraine’s ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators.

Advertisement:

We must agree to protect the station now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi wrote.

Earlier: 

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has switched into blackout mode for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation due to Russian attacks. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: