IAEA Director General reacts to another blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commenting on the fact that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply for the seventh time during the occupation, said that the nuclear safety situation at the station is "extremely vulnerable".

Quote: "Ukraine’s ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators.

We must agree to protect the station now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi wrote.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has switched into blackout mode for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation due to Russian attacks.

