All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General reacts to another blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 22 May 2023, 11:03

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commenting on the fact that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power supply for the seventh time during the occupation, said that the nuclear safety situation at the station is "extremely vulnerable".

Source: Grossi on Twitter.

Quote: "Ukraine’s ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators.

We must agree to protect the station now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi wrote.

Advertisement:

Earlier: 

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has switched into blackout mode for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation due to Russian attacks. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: