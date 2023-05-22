All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zaporizhzhia NPP cut off from power grid for seventh time during its occupation because of attacks

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 22 May 2023, 09:24

As a result of the attacks on the night of 21-22 May, the last high-voltage transmission line, the 750kV Dniprovska, was disconnected at 5:26. It was used to supply the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with power for its own needs.

Source: Energoatom, a Ukrainian national nuclear energy company 

Quote: "For the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation of the Ukrainian plant by Ruscist terrorists (4 March 2022), ZNPP is in blackout mode.

Advertisement:

After the loss of the external power supply, which is vital for the operation of the nuclear cooling pumps of the power units, all diesel generators of the ZNPP were automatically switched on, with a fuel reserve of ten days. The countdown has begun."

Details: They have stressed that if it is impossible to restore external power to the plant during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world could occur.

Quote: "The continued occupation of the ZNPP by Russia and the domination of its illegitimate, untrained Ruscist leadership, which bears no responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the facility, are constantly worsening the conditions for maintaining the plant, which is on the verge of a nuclear and radiation accident. Russia's nuclear terrorism must stop immediately, and the invaders must leave the territory of the plant and the satellite city of Enerhodar.

The ZNPP should be immediately returned to full control of the legitimate operator, Energoatom, with further bringing the plant back to normal operation with the restoration of nuclear and radiation safety of the facility."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: