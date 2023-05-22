Zaporizhzhia NPP cut off from power grid for seventh time during its occupation because of attacks

As a result of the attacks on the night of 21-22 May, the last high-voltage transmission line, the 750kV Dniprovska, was disconnected at 5:26. It was used to supply the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with power for its own needs.

Source: Energoatom, a Ukrainian national nuclear energy company

Quote: "For the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation of the Ukrainian plant by Ruscist terrorists (4 March 2022), ZNPP is in blackout mode.

After the loss of the external power supply, which is vital for the operation of the nuclear cooling pumps of the power units, all diesel generators of the ZNPP were automatically switched on, with a fuel reserve of ten days. The countdown has begun."

Details: They have stressed that if it is impossible to restore external power to the plant during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world could occur.

Quote: "The continued occupation of the ZNPP by Russia and the domination of its illegitimate, untrained Ruscist leadership, which bears no responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the facility, are constantly worsening the conditions for maintaining the plant, which is on the verge of a nuclear and radiation accident. Russia's nuclear terrorism must stop immediately, and the invaders must leave the territory of the plant and the satellite city of Enerhodar.

The ZNPP should be immediately returned to full control of the legitimate operator, Energoatom, with further bringing the plant back to normal operation with the restoration of nuclear and radiation safety of the facility."

