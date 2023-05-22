Musicologist and director Ivan Kuzminskyi killed in action

Ivan Kuzminskyi, musicologist and director of the children's TV channel Malyatko TV, has been killed in combat in Luhansk Oblast, defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders. He was 39 years old.

This was reported by the press service of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Facebook.

"On 17 May, the life of 39-year-old musician, director of the children's TV channel Malyatko TV, Ivan Kuzminskyi, was cut short in battle with the Russian invaders in Luhansk Oblast near the village of Dibrova," the National Council said in a statement.

Ivan Kuzminskyi was born in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr Oblast, in Ukraine's north. Since early childhood, he was fond of music, so he went to study at the Berdychiv music school. He was educated in the choir conductor specialty at the Zhytomyr State College of Music named after V.S. Kosenko and the Kyiv Conservatory (now the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P.I. Tchaikovsky).

Ivan Kuzminskyi. Photo: Berdichev City Council

Kuzminskyi defended his thesis, then taught and studied to obtain his doctorate. He studied ancient Ukrainian music and wrote scientific articles on this topic. He worked as a director on the children's TV channel Malyatko TV.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the ranks of the defenders of his homeland.

