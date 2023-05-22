All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Musicologist and director Ivan Kuzminskyi killed in action

Monday, 22 May 2023, 16:24

Ivan Kuzminskyi, musicologist and director of the children's TV channel Malyatko TV, has been killed in combat in Luhansk Oblast, defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders. He was 39 years old.

This was reported by the press service of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Facebook.

"On 17 May, the life of 39-year-old musician, director of the children's TV channel Malyatko TV, Ivan Kuzminskyi, was cut short in battle with the Russian invaders in Luhansk Oblast near the village of Dibrova," the National Council said in a statement.

Ivan Kuzminskyi was born in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr Oblast, in Ukraine's north. Since early childhood, he was fond of music, so he went to study at the Berdychiv music school. He was educated in the choir conductor specialty at the Zhytomyr State College of Music named after V.S. Kosenko and the Kyiv Conservatory (now the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P.I. Tchaikovsky).

Advertisement:
Ivan Kuzminskyi. Photo: Berdichev City Council
Ivan Kuzminskyi. Photo: Berdichev City Council

Kuzminskyi defended his thesis, then taught and studied to obtain his doctorate. He studied ancient Ukrainian music and wrote scientific articles on this topic. He worked as a director on the children's TV channel Malyatko TV.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the ranks of the defenders of his homeland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: