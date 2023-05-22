Fighting for Bakhmut continues, Ukraine's artillery units strike 3 clusters of Russian personnel and equipment – General Staff report

As of the evening of 22 May, Russian occupation forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the day, a total of 25 meeting engagements occurred on the aforementioned fronts [i.e., the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – ed.]. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities."

Advertisement:

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Throughout the day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Tymonovychi, Halahanivka and Zarichchia (Chernihiv Oblast); Hodyne, Hirky, Budky, Katerynivka, Tymofiivka and Oleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); and Morozova Dolyna, Shevchenka, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Zelene, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Orlianske, Kyslivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Husynka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast), and shelled several frontline civilian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Vesele and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Ivanivske and Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Novokalynove and Vodiane on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces once again repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces shelled the village of Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva, and shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continue to attack civilian infrastructure in frontline settlements. Over the course of today, they conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and shelled Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and the city of Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Burhunka, Antonivka, Veletenske and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and a reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 3 ammunition storage points, 11 field artillery units, and a radar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!