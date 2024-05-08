Zelenskyy calls Putin a Nazi after Russia launches over 50 missiles and 20 drones in nighttime attack

Commenting on Russia's attack on the night of 7-8 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a Nazi would commit such a crime on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. He noted that Russia had fired more than 50 missiles and launched more than 20 Shahed attack drones to attack Ukraine.

Quote: "On Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II Day, Nazi Putin launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

More than 50 missiles and 20 Shahed drones targeted infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. All necessary services are already working to mitigate the consequences of Russian terror.

The entire world must understand who is who. The world must not give a chance to new Nazism."

Background:

On the night of 7-8 May, Russian forces attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts: Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.

On the night of 7-8 May, Russian soldiers attacked three thermal power plants belonging to Ukrainian private energy company DTEK, severely damaging equipment.

During a nighttime missile attack, Russian troops damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast, leaving a child injured. Poltava Oblast has also been hit.

