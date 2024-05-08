All Sections
Russians attack power facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 06:26
Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts were attacked by the Russians on the night of 7-8 May. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The aftermath is being confirmed. Power engineers are already working to deal with it.

Quote: "Saving electricity is the contribution of each of us to victory.

Responsible consumption in the morning and evening hours is especially important."

Background:

  • On the night of 7-8 May, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of the country.
  • No casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv after the Russian missile strike on the night of 7-8 May. All air targets in the capital were destroyed by air defence. 

