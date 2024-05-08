All Sections
Romanian President ready to discuss sending Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 01:05
Romanian President ready to discuss sending Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
The Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, that he is open to discussing sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Details: His statements came after Germany appealed to the European Union and NATO member states to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Quote from Iohannis: "There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine over the last few weeks.

President Biden mentioned it ... in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I must discuss it in the Supreme Defence Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defences."

Background:

