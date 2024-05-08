Romanian President ready to discuss sending Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, that he is open to discussing sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Details: His statements came after Germany appealed to the European Union and NATO member states to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Quote from Iohannis: "There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine over the last few weeks.

President Biden mentioned it ... in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I must discuss it in the Supreme Defence Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defences."

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European countries to provide Ukraine with more military equipment from their stockpiles.

On 6 May, the Spanish government announced that Ukraine had already received missiles for Patriot air defence systems which had been supplied by Spain and other allies.

On 30 April, Norway decided to allocate an additional US$600 million to support Ukraine. The bulk of this will be spent on air defence.

