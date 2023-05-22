All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Solitary pickets across Europe protest Russian actions that endanger unique natural park at Dzharylhach Island

Monday, 22 May 2023, 19:21

Protests against Russian forces’ ecocidal actions at Kherson Oblast’s Dzharylhach Island have taken place in a number of European cities.

UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, reported that solitary pickets took place across Europe as part of the #StopEcocideUkraine campaign.

Pickets took place in the UK, Germany, Spain, Norway and the Czech Republic.

"We are convinced that Russia has to be held responsible for every crime it commits, and we will do everything we can to make this happen," UAnimals said.

Advertisement:

A picketer protesting Russia’s ecocidal actions. Photo: UAnimals

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, 19 May, that Russian occupation forces had covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thus joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

They have set up a military training ground on the island, which is a nature reserve, and are otherwise using the island for their own purposes.

Environmental activists have stressed that blocking the strait threatens the Dzharylhach Bay ecosystem.

A protester in Berlin

"You don’t need to explain what Dzharylhach is to a Ukrainian. It is the largest uninhabited island in Europe. The waters surrounding the island are a habitat that is considered crucial for marine mammals. They are home to unique coastal groups of dolphins, such as white-sided and bottlenose dolphins, and they have the highest density of harbour porpoises in the entire sea," Pavlo Holdin, a Ukrainian zoologist, said.

Background: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces frequently commit ecocide in Ukraine. Their actions are threatening significant pollution to the River Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: