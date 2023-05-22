All Sections
Solitary pickets across Europe protest Russian actions that endanger unique natural park at Dzharylhach Island

Monday, 22 May 2023, 19:21

Protests against Russian forces’ ecocidal actions at Kherson Oblast’s Dzharylhach Island have taken place in a number of European cities.

UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, reported that solitary pickets took place across Europe as part of the #StopEcocideUkraine campaign.

Pickets took place in the UK, Germany, Spain, Norway and the Czech Republic.

"We are convinced that Russia has to be held responsible for every crime it commits, and we will do everything we can to make this happen," UAnimals said.

A picketer protesting Russia’s ecocidal actions. Photo: UAnimals

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, 19 May, that Russian occupation forces had covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thus joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

They have set up a military training ground on the island, which is a nature reserve, and are otherwise using the island for their own purposes.

Environmental activists have stressed that blocking the strait threatens the Dzharylhach Bay ecosystem.

A protester in Berlin

"You don’t need to explain what Dzharylhach is to a Ukrainian. It is the largest uninhabited island in Europe. The waters surrounding the island are a habitat that is considered crucial for marine mammals. They are home to unique coastal groups of dolphins, such as white-sided and bottlenose dolphins, and they have the highest density of harbour porpoises in the entire sea," Pavlo Holdin, a Ukrainian zoologist, said.

Background: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces frequently commit ecocide in Ukraine. Their actions are threatening significant pollution to the River Dnipro.

