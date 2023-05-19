Russians connected Dzharylhach island with occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian troops have covered the strip of water between the mainland and the island of Dzharylhach with sand, thus joining it to the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ground Forces on Telegram

Quote: "According to the established information, the Russian occupying forces connected the island of Dzharylhach with the occupied mainland part of Kherson Oblast in the area of the settlement of Lazurne, covering the crossing to the island with sand."

Advertisement:

Details: The military explained that this was done to more intensively use a national park nature conservation area for military purposes.

In particular, the occupiers set up a military training ground on the island.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!