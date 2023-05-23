All Sections
Up to 4 Shahed drones attack Ukraine at night: all shot down

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 06:43
Up to 4 Shahed drones attack Ukraine at night: all shot down
SHAHED-136/131. STOCK PHOTO: ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russians used up to four Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones to strike at Ukrainian territory on the night of 22-23 May, all of which were shot down by air defence forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 May

Quote: "Preliminary. Last night, the enemy used up to four Shahed drones for attacks; all of them were shot down. Information is being updated."

Background: Russian occupation forces launched 16 missiles of various types and deployed 20 Shahed drones in an attack on military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro on the night of 21–22 May. Ukraine’s Air Force shot down all of the drones and four of the cruise missiles.

Advertisement: