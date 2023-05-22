Ukraine's Air Force downs 20 Russian attack drones and 4 cruise missiles overnight

Infographic: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian occupation forces launched 16 missiles of various types and deployed 20 Shahed drones in an attack on military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro on the night of 21–22 May. Ukraine’s Air Force shot down all of the drones and four of the cruise missiles.

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "Personnel and assets from the Skhid (East) Air Command and Pivden (South) Air Command destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed drones on the eastern and southern fronts, respectively, during the overnight attack on 21–22 May."

Details: The Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 16 missiles of different types and 20 Shahed-136/131 drones in the overnight attack on Ukraine.

Russian forces launched:

4 air-to-surface Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bomber jets above the Caspian Sea;

5 Kh-22 cruise missiles from long-range Tu-22M3 bomber jets above the Azov Sea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea;

5 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles from Russian-occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

20 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones from the southern and northern fronts.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that during the Russian air attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 May, the air defence forces shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles.

As a result of the strikes in the oblast, residential buildings, private enterprise buildings and cars have been damaged, and eight people have been injured; three of them have been taken to the hospital.

