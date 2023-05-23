Pentagon chief initiated change in US position on F-16s for Ukraine last month – NYT

Last month, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin began preparing to change the US position on F-16s for Ukraine and to train Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

Source: New York Times with reference to a representative of the Pentagon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to NYT, after returning from the Ramstein-format meeting on 21 April, Austin told senior Biden administration officials that it was time to change the position on pilot training and at least allow other countries to provide aircraft to Ukraine.

The White House resisted the decision to provide fighter jets to Ukraine because the jets could be used to hit targets in Russia, potentially prompting the Kremlin to escalate. Pentagon officials have also said that other types of weapons, especially air defence systems, are a priority for Ukraine. The Biden administration was also stopped by the high price of the fighter jets – up to $63 million each.

But the Pentagon eventually reversed course, as it did in the case of providing Ukraine with M1 Abrams tanks. Austin received unanimous agreement from Biden's senior national security officials.

Ahead of last week's G7 summit, Austin officially recommended that Biden allow allies to train Ukrainians and transfer their aircraft.

It is noted that the F-16s will not play any role in Ukraine's expected counter-offensive, as training will take several months.

Background:

Earlier, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and National Security, said that several countries, including Poland, had begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s. The Polish government confirmed this information.

The day before, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said that it would take "at best a few months" to deliver F-16s to Ukraine.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced the launch of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots to operate fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16s. The coalition already includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the UK and Portugal.

