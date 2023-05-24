One child hidden by parents remains in Avdiivka

There is still one child remaining in the front-line city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast; authorities have not been able to find this child for several months.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, on air of Hromadske radio

Quote: "Officially, we have one child who stays in the city, we haven't been able to find them for several months now. We haven't even seen the parents for the last month, they are hiding somewhere well. It's like a spy film by now, but, unfortunately, we haven't been able to find them yet," Barabash said.

Advertisement:

According to the head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, the parents are hiding the child from evacuation, and it is currently unknown whether they left on their own.

Avdiivka after a missile attack. Photo: Andrii Yermak, Telegram

"Neither we, nor the police, nor the volunteers who help with the evacuation can find them. Sometimes we think ‘maybe they left by themselves’, but there is no confirmation that the child is in a safer place. Therefore, the search is ongoing," Barabash said.

Background: Seven children were living in Avdiivka as of the beginning of March.

Then, Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that the children were forcibly evacuated from the city located on the contact line.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!