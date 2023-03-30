All Sections
Six children are forcibly evacuated from Avdiivka – Head of City Military Administration

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 20:42

The Ukrainian side plans to forcibly evacuate six children from Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, who stay in the city under constant Russian fire. 

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "It is not about taking children away from their parents; at least one of them must go with the child. We have given them time (almost two weeks have passed) - next week, we will take them away by force. Unfortunately, we will act in this way. 

I would not like it to come to this, but if irresponsible parents put their children in mortal danger, there is nothing to talk about –  we have to take them out," he said.

 Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Details: According to the head of the city administration, three weeks ago, there were about 50 children in the city.

Vitalii Barabash notes that representatives of the military administration, the police, and volunteers came to the families and suggested that they evacuate.

Quote: "The fact is that they are hiding children and running away from us. We find them and agree that we will leave tomorrow. It seems that we even managed to persuade them; they are already packing their suitcases, and in the morning, the White Angels come to pick them up, and no, they have changed the location overnight," he clarified.

However, the head of the city administration notes that the number of children in the city has remained unchanged over the last week.

In addition, the evacuation team found children who were not on the list and took them to a safe place. Usually, families who agreed to evacuate left and returned.

Background: Police officers from the city of Avdiivka created an evacuation crew White Angel. They will be evacuating civilians, providing first aid, delivering humanitarian assistance, and transporting the bodies of fallen soldiers.

