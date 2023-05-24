All Sections
Ukrainians need "weeks and weeks" of training to learn to operate F-16s – US Department of State

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:05

The US Department of State has commented on the terms of training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Derek Chollet, US State Department adviser, in a comment to Voice of America

Quote: "Our Pentagon colleagues are working closely with Ministries of Defense throughout Europe and elsewhere to talk about the way forward on F-16s. It's got to start with training, because these are planes that are not easy to operate. They [Ukrainians – ed.] require weeks and weeks of training," Chollet said.

Details: He did not specify which countries will supply Ukraine with F-16s.

"We're still working through who is actually going to be providing those planes. We've made no decisions on that for ourselves," the US State Department adviser said.

At the same time, Chollet added that these fighters will become "a critical part of a modern Ukrainian military".

Background: The Pentagon reported that Ukrainian pilots will undergo training on F-16 fighter jets on military bases in Europe.

Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

