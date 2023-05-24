All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians need "weeks and weeks" of training to learn to operate F-16s – US Department of State

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:05

The US Department of State has commented on the terms of training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Derek Chollet, US State Department adviser, in a comment to Voice of America

Quote: "Our Pentagon colleagues are working closely with Ministries of Defense throughout Europe and elsewhere to talk about the way forward on F-16s. It's got to start with training, because these are planes that are not easy to operate. They [Ukrainians – ed.] require weeks and weeks of training," Chollet said.

Advertisement:

Details: He did not specify which countries will supply Ukraine with F-16s.

"We're still working through who is actually going to be providing those planes. We've made no decisions on that for ourselves," the US State Department adviser said.

At the same time, Chollet added that these fighters will become "a critical part of a modern Ukrainian military".

Background: The Pentagon reported that Ukrainian pilots will undergo training on F-16 fighter jets on military bases in Europe.

Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: