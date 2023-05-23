All Sections
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s can begin in July – Danish Defence Ministry

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 18:53

Acting Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainian pilots could start training on F-16 fighter jets in July. 

Source: This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Politico. 

Quote: "I expect that by the end of June, we will be officially set up, so hopefully after that, we will be able to start training," Poulsen told reporters before the start of a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels. 

Quote: "And then it will probably take up to six months before we have the conditions to fly F-16 fighter jets from Ukraine," the minister added. 

Details: Although several countries, such as the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark, have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s, none of them has committed to supplying the aircraft. 

The Danish defence minister on Tuesday shied away from making any promises in this direction. "Only in the autumn will we discuss the possible transfer of F-16 fighters," said Poulsen. 

Earlier on Tuesday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that several countries, including Poland, have started training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16. 

After that, Ukraine’s Air Force stated that the training has not yet begun. 

Yuriy Sak, the adviser to Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, admitted that the Netherlands has the opportunity to be the first to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets.

