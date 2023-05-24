A minute to have a meal: border guard Oleksandr describes life in captivity

Border guard Oleksandr was defending the premises of a metallurgical plant in Mariupol with his comrades when he was seriously injured there.

He was captured by the occupiers, where he was forced to eat his portion of food within one minute and abused in other ways. Fortunately, he returned home alive.

The State Border Service of Ukraine told his story to UP.Zhyttia.

Oleksandr joined the military in 2018. He witnessed the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Mariupol, where he lived for 14 years.

Oleksandr, the prisoner of war. Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine

In April 2022, Oleksandr was defending the territory of a local metallurgical plant when he was injured. His leg, arm, thigh and lungs were pierced by multiple pieces of shrapnel.

Then, together with other wounded comrades, Oleksandr was captured by the Russians.

"For the first time in two weeks, I went outside in the afternoon. I remember that day the sun was shining, and the hope that we would return home crossed my mind," says the soldier.

The arm patch which Olexandr brought home after being held captive. Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine

Oleksandr was held captive by the occupiers for six months. He said that in his opinion, prisoner-of-war camps in Russia resemble the Nazi camps.

While in captivity, they were given one minute to eat. And the Russians created so-called corridors of turnkeys, i.e. prison guards, to mock the prisoners.

Oleksandr was in unbearable pain from the shrapnel in his body, the psychological pressure and the physical violence, but he had faith that he would return to his family.

"There was no contact with them, and it was only after the [prisoner] exchange that I found out that my family had been under occupation until August 2022. We were told that not a single house had survived, so my only thought was: "If only they are alive…". It wasn’t until the end of the summer that my wife was able to get our children out of Mariupol," he said.

Up until the last moment, Oleksandr had no idea he was going to be exchanged, so the Russian guards wondered why he looked happy.

Border guard Oleksandr. Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine

According to him, he was glad he was able to save his arm patch with a blue and yellow flag during his captivity. It was with him all the time, and now it remains his talisman.

Oleksandr has already gone back to serve with the border troops. He hopes to return to his hometown of Mariupol after victory.

Oleksandr with his comrades in arms. Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine

"I want to live and serve there. My children were born in Mariupol; my home is there. I realise that the city is completely in ruins, but that doesn’t matter; we will rebuild it," he said.

