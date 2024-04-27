All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US intelligence agencies believe Putin did not order Navalny's killing – WSJ

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 14:11
US intelligence agencies believe Putin did not order Navalny's killing – WSJ
Photo: Getty Images

The US intelligence services believe that Russian leader Vladimir Putin likely did not order the murder of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Source: Wall Street Journal, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

The publication states that US intelligence services have concluded that Putin likely did not order Navalny's assassination in Russian prison in February.

Advertisement:

The story quotes sources claiming this position was "broadly accepted within the intelligence community and shared by several agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the State Department’s intelligence unit."

The US assessment was based on various information, including some classified intelligence and analysis of public facts, such as Navalny's time of death and how his death overshadowed Putin's "elections" in March.

However, the publication claims that Washington did not absolve the Russian leader of overall responsibility for Navalny's death, considering that the opposition politician had been a target of the Russian government for many years; he was imprisoned on politically motivated charges and poisoned in 2020.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday that he had seen the WSJ report, which he said contained "empty speculation."

"I've seen the material, I wouldn't say it's high-quality material that deserves attention," Peskov told reporters.

Leonid Volkov, senior aide to Navalny, who was recently attacked in Vilnius, called the US conclusions naive and laughable.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No 3. in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, northwestern Siberia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NavalnyPutinUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Navalny
Navalny's widow points to "Ukraine's mistake" in interview for Time
Scholz and Biden discussed Navalny exchange week before his death – WSJ
Trump does not rule out Putin's involvement in Navalny's death
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: