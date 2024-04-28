Ukrainian gymnast wins European Championship gold for second time in one day

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun has won his second gold medal at the 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, becoming the best in the high bar.

Details: The Ukrainian scored 14.600 points in the final, repeating his personal career best in this gymnastics event set in the qualifiers. Earlier, he won the competition on the parallel bars.

Illia, a native of the city of Cherkasy, has become a champion in the high bar at the European Championships for the first time in his career. This is his seventh medal at the Euros in total.

Apart from Illia’s two golds, the Ukrainian team currently has four medals in this tournament. Oleh Verniaiev secured silver in the all-around, while Nazar Chepurnyi clinched bronze in the vault event.

The Ukrainian team will compete in the team competition on the last day of the continental championship, 28 April.

