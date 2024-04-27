All Sections
UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 17:07
Russian soldiers. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed data on a spike in the number of murders committed by the Russian military in Russia last year.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 27 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 18 April 2024, Russian news website Mediazone reported that 116 Russian servicemen had been convicted of murder in Russia in 2023. This is almost 900% more than last year. There were 13 such convictions in 2022 and 11 in 2021.

The New York Times reported on 8 April 2024, citing Olga Romanova, Head of Russia Behind Bars Charitable Foundation, that 15,000 pardoned convicts had come back to Russia from the war zone.

Russian media outlet Verstka reported that 190 criminal cases had been opened against former convicts, including 20 cases of murder or attempted murder in 2023.

It was reported on 24 April 2024 that a Kirov court sentenced a former convict from the Wagner Private Military Company to 22 years in prison for murdering and raping an elderly woman after his discharge.

"The high numbers of homicides by serving and veteran Russian soldiers are likely in part due to enduring war-related chronic poor mental health issues. These include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and battlefield desensitisation to violence," UK Defence Intelligence noted.

The fact that former convicts use alcohol and drugs "because of low morale and boredom" is likely contributing to violence.

This makes it difficult to reintegrate former convicts with a history of crime and extreme violence.

Background:

  • In the previous review, the intelligence analysed the detention of Timur Ivanov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia, on bribery charges.
  • Before that, UK Defence Intelligence analysed reports of a record number of desertion cases being considered by military courts.

Subjects: UKRussia
