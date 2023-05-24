All Sections
Russia displays items stolen from historical reserve near Melitopol at Crimean museum

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:05

In Sevastopol, Crimea, the local Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from the Kamiana Mohyla (Stone Grave) historical and archeological reserve located near Melitopol (in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Source: Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Details: The exhibition held in Sevastopol’s Tauric Chersonesos Museum is titled Ancestral Spirituality in Kamiana Mohyla Petroglyphs; it displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts.

Items on display include petroglyphs, or hieroglyph-inscribed stones, copies of petroglyphs found in caves, ancient household items, ceramics, and Stone Age tools.

Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from a historic reserve near Melitopol. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram
Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from a historic reserve near Melitopol. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram
The exhibition displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram
The exhibition displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram
Exhibits include ancient household items. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram
On 23 May, journalists reported that Russian forces looted the Tauric Chersonesos Museum and Reserve in temporarily occupied Crimea, taking a number of Byzantine artefacts to Russia. 

Advertisement: