Russia displays items stolen from historical reserve near Melitopol at Crimean museum

In Sevastopol, Crimea, the local Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from the Kamiana Mohyla (Stone Grave) historical and archeological reserve located near Melitopol (in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Source: Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Details: The exhibition held in Sevastopol’s Tauric Chersonesos Museum is titled Ancestral Spirituality in Kamiana Mohyla Petroglyphs; it displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts.

Items on display include petroglyphs, or hieroglyph-inscribed stones, copies of petroglyphs found in caves, ancient household items, ceramics, and Stone Age tools.

Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from a historic reserve near Melitopol. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram

The exhibition displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram

Exhibits include ancient household items. Photo: Crimean Wind on Telegram

On 23 May, journalists reported that Russian forces looted the Tauric Chersonesos Museum and Reserve in temporarily occupied Crimea, taking a number of Byzantine artefacts to Russia.

