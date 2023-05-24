Russia displays items stolen from historical reserve near Melitopol at Crimean museum
In Sevastopol, Crimea, the local Russian occupation administration is holding an exhibition displaying items stolen from the Kamiana Mohyla (Stone Grave) historical and archeological reserve located near Melitopol (in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).
Source: Crimean Wind Telegram channel
Details: The exhibition held in Sevastopol’s Tauric Chersonesos Museum is titled Ancestral Spirituality in Kamiana Mohyla Petroglyphs; it displays over 1,200 archeological artefacts.
Items on display include petroglyphs, or hieroglyph-inscribed stones, copies of petroglyphs found in caves, ancient household items, ceramics, and Stone Age tools.
On 23 May, journalists reported that Russian forces looted the Tauric Chersonesos Museum and Reserve in temporarily occupied Crimea, taking a number of Byzantine artefacts to Russia.
